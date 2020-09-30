Will loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in rural counties have an impact on virus transmission within Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week Tennessee Governor Bill Lee loosened COVID-19 restrictions in 89 counties with state-run health departments. Shelby County is one of the counties exempted from that order.
Shelby County is one of six counties in Tennessee with its own health department that has its own authority. Many people from rural counties in west Tennessee commute into and out of Shelby County daily.
It remains to be seen if lifting the rules there will cause case numbers to increase here.
“I think we have to be very careful as we relax some of these restrictions,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist. “I think the most difficult thing for a politician here is to have to weigh the danger of something that’s already been here, is better now, but could come back worse.”
Lee made the move Tuesday, saying Tennesseans should continue to wear masks, get tested for COVID-19 if necessary and wash hands frequently. He cited the need for businesses to operate without state-imposed limits.
“One of the things I’m worried about is our businesses are not operating fully and unrestricted, because that drives economic recovery. And peoples' livelihoods are at stake,” he said. “After six months, Tennesseans have learned how to assess risks and how to protect those and those around them.”
Restrictions remain in place in Shelby County especially aimed at restaurants and bars who must serve alcohol with food at tables and block off seating areas to observe social distancing between groups of patrons. Bars and limited-service restaurants were just allowed to reopen in Shelby County last week after being forcibly closed since July.
Public health officials said this week case counts are at a manageable level.
Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the governor’s order does nothing to change the health department’s authority.
“We will continue to make decisions based upon Shelby County data with attention to the current status of the pandemic, testing capacity, hospital capacity and public health capacity," she said in a statement.
The governor said he expects rural residents will stay vigilant to protect against the virus.
“You’re not safe until everybody is safe. The virus is great at traveling with people, and people are great at traveling,” said Threlkeld. “We haven’t gotten all the way out of the first wave of the infections.”
Large public events are permitted in Shelby County, but they require approval by the Shelby County Health Department by way of a written plan.
Weddings and ensuing celebrations are allowed in the county under the latest health directive, but face coverings must be worn. The department strongly encourages that events only be attended by close family members.
A SCHD spokesperson said Director Haushalter would address the loosened restrictions in rural counties in more detail at Thursday’s COVID-19 media briefing.
