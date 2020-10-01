Cardinals take 1-0 lead in NL wild card vs Padres

ST. LOUIS (WMC) - St. Louis Cardinals overcame a bout with Coronavirus which forced an MLB record 38 doubleheaders in this virus shortened season, advance to the playoffs vs the Padres at Petco Park.
Cards sent eight men to the plate in the first inning, getting four runs on five hits, including a two-run homer from Paul Goldschmidt, to put this one away early.
St. Louis goes on to win game one of this best of three series 7-4.
Game two is set for Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.
