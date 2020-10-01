Cool & dry for now but a weekend cold front brings a chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a light north wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a light north wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light north wind along with lows in the low to mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers early in the day along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 80 and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
