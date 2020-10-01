Cooler weather the next couple of days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sunshine through sunset. It will be breezy and mild with temperatures in the low to mid 70s, then falling quickly into the 60s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and colder. Lows in the low 40s in west TN and mid to upper 40s for the rest of the Mid-South. Winds will be north at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: It will remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s again Friday night.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be around 70 Saturday with a partly cloudy sky. Expect in increasing clouds Saturday night with a few showers late. A few showers are possible Sunday morning, but chances are low. Some areas will remain dry. Highs Sunday will only be in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain cool and dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s but quickly warm close to 80 by Wednesday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s each morning.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
