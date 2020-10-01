Grandson of Elvis Presley laid to rest at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley, has been laid to rest at Graceland.
Graceland officials say he is now joined with his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley, in the Meditation Garden.
Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 12 in Calabasas, California. He was 27 years old.
Priscilla Presley wrote that the days following Keough’s death were “some of the darkest days of my family’s life.”
