Llamas brought to socialize at Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, a trio of llamas provided a big dose of happy at Overton Park in Midtown Memphis.
Tito, Chewie and Kai belong to local photographer Phillip Van Zandt and his wife, Whitney.
They take their llamas to Memphis landmarks to socialize them.
The goal is to eventually be able to take the llamas to weddings and other events to entertain guests and take fun pictures.
“They’ve done really well. They’ve been exposed to a lot of stuff. We’ve had them downtown. There were firetrucks that were literally going around the block when we were pulling them out of the trailer, and they just stood there and looked like, ‘OK, no big deal.’ So, they’ve done really well," said Whitney Van Zandt.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.