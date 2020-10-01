Mid-South museum, theater join to host annual Dia de los Muertos celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and Cazateatro Billingual Theatre Group are getting ready for the 4th Annual Dia de los Muertos celebration on October 24.
The groups say Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican holiday that celebrates friends and family who have died.
The event is free, will require social distancing and it will look much different this year due to COVID-19. They’re calling it a reverse parade.
In years past the celebration has included a Midtown parade that ends at the museum but this year community members will drive through Overton Park to take a look at the costumed performers, music, altars and other cultural festivities that will be set up along the parade route.
There will also be art kits to take home.
Reverse Parade guidelines:
- Do not exit your vehicle during the parade.
- Tailgates, doors and hatchbacks must be closed.
- Do not throw objects out of a vehicle’s window.
- Children ages eight and under must be in a car seat.
- Follow all road rules.
- The maximum speed is 3 mph.
- If you can go – go! Don’t hold up traffic unnecessarily.
- Follow the route. There will be signs and volunteers to direct traffic.
- Be polite; no honking.
- When you’re done, exit the loop and enjoy the rest of your day.
Below is a map of the parade route:
