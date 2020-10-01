Millington man indicted in deadly double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Millington man was indicted Thursday in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another during a dispute this summer, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
A grand jury indicted 40-year-old Orlando Phillips on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the shootings occurred around 5 p.m. on June 5 in a vehicle parked in the 6200 block of Martinwest Drive near Navy Road in Millington.
When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Larry House in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A second victim, a 27-year-old cousin of the suspect, was taken by private car to a fire station on Navy Road. The victim was then taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was treated for six gunshot wounds.
Investigators said the men were sitting in the parked vehicle when Phillips became angry, stepped out and began firing a handgun at the others.
Phillips was arrested nearby a short time later.
