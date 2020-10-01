MPD investigating after woman found dead, bloody on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating on Lamar Avenue after a woman was found dead in the middle of the road.
A section of the roadway near Lamar and Getwell has been shut down while officials clear the scene.
The Memphis Police Department says the victim was lying in the middle of the street without any clothes and was covered in blood.
Officers who arrived on the scene noticed the woman was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.
MPD says a witness told them the woman was walking in the street before she collapsed.
This is an ongoing investigation.
