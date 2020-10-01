MPD: At least 3 wanted in interstate shooting, gas station car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding at least three interstate shooting suspects whose crime was caught on camera.
Police say the suspects drove up to the Murphy’s gas station on Winchester Road Monday in a white SUV.
Video shows one man getting out and stealing a red Dodge Charger.
A witness who was following the car while on the phone with police was shot at by the suspects. No one was hit and no arrests have been made.
If you know anything about what happened call 901-528-CASH.
