Ole Miss football games adjust amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss got to kick off the SEC season at home last Saturday with fans cheering from the stands. But what is it like to attend a game during a pandemic?
“Every time I go to an Ole Miss game, I really enjoy myself,” said Robert Ivy.
He and his wife, Jamilia Ivy, are long-time fans of Ole Miss, and thanks to some friends they scored great seats to witness the Rebels kick off the season at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
But, Saturday’s game day experience was a little different.
“We entered the gate. There was less people. It wasn’t as crowded. You had to wear your mask,” Robert Ivy said.
The stadium was a little less than 25% capacity, which is the limit for the number of fans Ole Miss will allow to attend games this season.
But even with fewer fans, Athletic Director Keith Carter stated that school pride was still there.
“The game day experience and the atmosphere was really good,” said Carter, “You know, we had some hiccups too. We had some things that happened around the stadium that we want to improve on for Alabama next week.”
Now, Ole Miss is updating its mask policy.
“When you’re entering the stadium, when you’re moving around the stadium, you need to have your mask on. But when you get to your seat and you’re socially distant with your group you can take your mask off. So, we’re going to be a little more clear with that,” explained Carter.
One thing that has been made clear to fans is that they will have to miss out on activities like tailgating this season.
“The Square kind of accommodated them and opened up dining areas, so that they still could get that experience. But it was nothing like Groving,” Jamilia Ivy said.
Still, the Ivys feel that if given the opportunity, they would gladly attend another game this season.
“I hope I get another chance to go.” said Robert Ivy.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.