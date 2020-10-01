Ole Miss reports 38 active COVID-19 cases among students, staff

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi is reporting 38 active cases among students and staff as of Thursday with 34 of those cases attributed to students.
Ole Miss data shows three people are in isolation and 18 are quarantined in connection to the virus.
The university is using its Sentinel Testing Program to test its students and staff for the virus. Since its launch in early September, the program as performed 341 free tests. The positivity rate comes in at 0.59%.
University officials are also using the program to better understand the spread of the virus on campus. The results will play a role in future decisions the university makes during this unprecedented time.
