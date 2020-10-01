Police investigating car break-ins in Harbor Town, Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Neighbors on Mud Island and in Downtown Memphis are angry and anxious after crooks targeted more than a dozen vehicles.
“They took out the driver’s side and passenger side windows of my husband’s truck that was parked on this side. It’s kind of crazy,” said Candace Glass, victim.
Candace Glass' husband isn’t the only victim in Harbor Town in the Harbor View area.
Police say 16 vehicles had their windows knocked out and the cars rifled through around 2:30 Thursday morning.
One woman who did not want to be identified heard it.
“I heard the popping of something and I heard it again and again. I said, ‘what on earth is that?’ so I come outside and looked. The boys were running around hitting windows with something.”
This homeowner’s security video shows the suspects. You see a black SUV drive up. One person walks up to the Hummer and looks in, then two more people wearing hoodies and masks run up.
You can see them attempt to knock the window out. Then, they run off because the woman who didn’t want to be identified spooked them.
Police say it appears nothing was taken.
Kim Boule, who lives in Harbor Town, says it happened on her street.
“They broke out the windows on my street three weeks ago. There was a whole row of cars where the windows were broken out."
Police were busy early Thursday morning not just in Harbor Town. Thirteen vehicles on Front at Pontotoc downtown had their windows smashed just before 6 a.m.
One victim at Pontotoc and Front, who did not want to talk on camera, said he suspects the crooks are looking for guns because one vehicle had a Gucci wallet with cash in it and it was not taken. And another left her checkbook in her car and it was not taken.
Police say investigators don’t know what the criminals are looking for, but they suspect it is something of value.
“It’s annoying that’s for sure. I think every night now, ‘did I lock my car?’ It’s scary.”
Police say don’t leave anything in your car that you don’t want stolen. They recommend you lock your car. And if you leave your car unlocked because you don’t want your windows smashed out, police say the criminals frequently just break the windows and don’t even check if it’s locked.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
