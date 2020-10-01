Health officials report 47 new coronavirus deaths, 1,293 more cases in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials are reporting 1,293 new cases and 47 more related deaths in Tennessee of as Thursday afternoon.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been 197,432 total cases and 2,501 total deaths, with 846 hospitalizations.
More than 2.8 million tests have been administered across the state and so far, 180,781 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department has reported seven new virus-related deaths and 103 additional COVID-19 cases.
There have been 31,540 cases identified in Shelby County and 469 deaths reported. The county has processed 453,434 COVID-19 tests since the first case was identified in mid-March.
According to SCHD, 93.9% of all cases reported across the county have recovered or are now inactive.
The health department has been keeping an eye on hospital utilization after they began to rise during the summer months. As of Wednesday, September 30, the health care resource tracking system is showing ICU utilization at 84%.
A number of long-term care facilities are also under watch after clusters of COVID-19 cases were identified affecting both residents and staff.
There are 20 facilities currently under investigation.
A second set of facilities have been able to resolve their clusters. SCHD considers clusters resolved after a facility can go 28 days without identifying a new COVID-19 case. There have been 119 deaths among residents and staff across both groups of facilities.
The health department says there are more than 1,400 active cases in the county with over 6,800 in quarantine. The latest weekly positivity rate for Sept. 11 through Sept. 19 is at 6.3%.
