SCHD says more COVID-19 restrictions likely to be loosened next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials at the Shelby County Health Department said Thursday they anticipate loosening some COVID-19 restrictions in their latest health directive, expected to be released next week.
Tuesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee removed all business and gathering restrictions for 89 of the state’s rural counties with state-run health departments.
Shelby County was not included in that action because it is one of six counties with independent authority in state statute, though Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton has indicated he will ask lawmakers to dial back that provision in the next legislative session.
“Our desire and goal is to try to align things with the executive order as much as possible,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer.
Randolph indicated seating capacity will likely be revised for sporting events to allow more fans.
But restrictions on restaurants in Shelby County aren’t expected to change much. Randolphs said bar areas will remain closed, and patrons must be seated to order alcohol. Capacity is currently limited to the number of people that can fit with six feet of distance between groups.
“I’d like for us to be able to act as one state and not have these different decisions,” said Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald.
McDonald said he’s pushing for the Shelby County Health Department to mirror the actions by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in lifting restrictions.
Lee said Tuesday he was concerned about the economic impact of ongoing business limitations, a concern McDonald told WMC Action News 5 that he shares.
“The way the rules are right now, a number of them can’t open up and make any money under the restrictions that we currently have in Shelby County versus what the governor has allowed in the rest of the state,” said McDonald.
“What happens in an urban community really is quite different than what may happen in a rural community,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
Haushalter said Thursday restaurant hours could be extended in the next health directive. Currently establishments must stop serving at 10p.m. nightly.
Ernie Mellor, president of the Memphis Restaurant Association told WMC Action News 5 that they are pushing for service until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.
