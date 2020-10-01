Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith meets with SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the coming weeks, the U.S. Senate will vote on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
This week, Barrett has been meeting with lawmakers including Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.
She says their conversation centered around the process to become a Supreme Court Justice, including the hearings and preparing her family.
Hyde-Smith says she has no concerns going into the confirmation hearings.
“Not at all. I mean, we have so much information. Like I said, she was vetted only three years ago. So there was so much research there. Looking back on things that she has written, you know, I just have a lot of confidence going in,” said Hyde-Smith.
Amy Coney Barrett is a Rhodes College graduate and Notre Dame law professor.
Barrett would be the sixth justice to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third during President Trump’s first term in office.
Hearings are set to begin Oct. 12.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.