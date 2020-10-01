Suspect hit, killed after fleeing from traffic stop on U.S. 78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have been released surrounding a crash that shut down Highway 78 near Olive Branch Wednesday night.
According to District Attorney John Champion, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop.
A deputy smelled marijuana odor coming from the car and the suspect refused consent to search vehicle.
The K9 unit was called in and alerted deputies of drugs in the car.
The suspect was placed under arrest, but somehow slipped out of the handcuffs and ran off.
A K9 dog caught and bit the suspect on the arm. Deputies took him back to the patrol car to care for his arm wound.
That’s when authorities say the suspect ran off again, into traffic, and was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle.
Champion says the suspect was a convicted sex offender out of California.
Approximately 30 pounds of marijuana was found in the vehicle.
The suspect’s identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.