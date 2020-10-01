TBI issues missing endangered child alert for Smith County teen

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide missing endangered child alert for a Smith County teen and is asking for your help to find her.
TBI says 14-year-old Destiny Hale was last seen at her home on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.
Destiny is described as a white female, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and scars on her lower forearm.
It is unclear what she was wearing when she was last seen but she may be carrying a pink backpack and blanket.
Investigators believe Destiny may be on her way to the Memphis area and asks that if anyone sees her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
You can also contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 615-735-2626.
