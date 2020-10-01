Temperatures dropping back down today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moved through the Mid-South overnight and cooler, drier air is moving in behind it. Yesterday we hit the lower 80s, but today temperatures will only climb to the mid-70s. It will be sunny today and clear tonight. Overnight lows will tumble into the lower to upper 40s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75. Winds will be northwest 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 48. Winds northwest 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Even with ample sunshine, high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 40s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be around 70 degrees this weekend. It will be sunny and dry on Saturday, but another front will arrive on Sunday and bring rain. Showers will be possible in the morning and early afternoon, but most of the rain will be gone by 3 p.m. It won’t be a wash-out, but you should bring an umbrella when you head out Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: We will have a nice stretch of weather next week. High temperatures will stay in the upper 60s Monday, but go back to the lower 70s Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Monday night. High temperatures will stay in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but climb to the lower 80s for the rest of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
