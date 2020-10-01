Tigers basketball snags New Hampshire commitment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One down, one to go for the Memphis Tigers this week in college basketball Recruiting
The Tigers pick up a commitment John Camden, a 6′7″ forward from Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. He picks Memphis over Virginia Tech, Miami and Nebraska.
He also had offers from Indiana, Wake Forest and TCU .
Regarded as a dead-eye shooter, Camden is ranked as the number 24 small forward in the Class of 2021 according to 24/7 Sports.
The U of M expected to pick up another commitment Wednesday when 4-Star Forward Jordan Nesbitt of St. Louis announces his intentions.
