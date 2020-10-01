Tigers football back on the field ahead of AAC game at SMU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “Like it doesn’t matter if we’re playing our moms. We better be fired up and ready to go kick their...”
That’s the word from Memphis Tigers Quarterback Brady White, which prompted U of M Head Coach Ryan Silverfield to say,
“That’s my quarterback!”
It just goes to show how ready the Tigers are to play a game.
It’s been almost a month since the coronavirus sidelined the team due to positive tests and contact tracing.
Memphis needs to be sharp taking in 3-0 SMU on the road Saturday.
White says his timing with his receivers hasn’t changed, just like how he says he never really lost it with them before fall camp. He adds, even though there might be some rust to knock off, the expectations for Memphis football haven’t changed.
“The positives is we’ve had a long time to prepare for SMU," said White. “We get to get healthy and get our bodies rested while we’re still getting quality reps. Going against our defense, which is a really good defense. We’re flying around so I feel really good about this week. We’re excited to just start conference play, but at the end of the day it doesn’t matter if we’re playing an NFL team, a pop warner team, it’s just a team lining up across from us.”
ESPN-2 has the Tigers at SMU. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
