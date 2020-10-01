Titans vs Steelers to kickoff early next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the first game-change in the NFL due to the coronavirus.
The Titans-Steelers game will be rescheduled for either Monday or Tuesday night in Nashville.
This after four players, and five team personnel members tested positive within the Titans organization. Head Coach Mike Vrabel says some of the players are showing symptoms.
Tennessee has shut down all facilities until Saturday, relying on Zoom meetings for their game-prep.
The original game between the two undefeated teams was scheduled for Sunday at noon.
The NFL says an official rescheduling announcement will come soon, but the delay does allow more time for daily testing, and to make sure everyone is healthy.
Former Memphis Tiger Stephen Gostkowski named AFC Player of the Week for his six FG effort in Sundays 31-30 win over the Vikings.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.