U of M Athletics announces ticket updates for 2020-21 basketball season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Athletics has announced that all season ticket renewals from the upcoming 2020-21 basketball season will be rolled over and credited for the 2021-22 season.
This is due to anticipated capacity restrictions for the upcoming 2020-2021 basketball season.
The deadline to renew season tickets for the 2020-21 season has been extended to Oct. 15.
All home basketball games will be sold as single game tickets.
Season ticket holders who renew their season tickets by Oct. 15 will have priority to purchase those limited single game tickets. All season ticket holders will keep their same seats for the 2021-22 basketball season, whether they choose to renew this year or not.
The NCAA recently announced that the season would be delayed until Nov. 25. At this time, the 2020-21 basketball schedules are not available.
Once the schedules are finalized, the timeline, process to purchase, and prices for single-game tickets will be announced at a later date closer to the season.
For more information, contact the Tiger Scholarship Fund office at 901-678-2334 or tsf@memphis.edu.
