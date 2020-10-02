Another top commitment for Tigers basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Make it the daily double for University of Memphis hoops this week -- the Tigers getting another commitment from a top 100 player.
Penny Hardaway and staff are continuing their hot recruiting streak getting St. Louis Christian Academy Wing Jordan Nesbitt to commit to the University of Memphis.
Ranked as the #13 Small Forward in the Country by 24/7 Sports, Nesbitt tells Zagsblog’s Adam Zagoria, he picks the Tigers over Illinois and his hometown St. Louis Billikens.
His public statement says"
“I’m Taking my Talents to Memphis."
Nesbitt is super athletic and averaged 25 and 10 last season. After adding Wing John Camden Wednesday night, and Josh Minott last month, the Tigers recruiting class is considered top 10 in the nation.
