Blytheville School District working to increase attendance in first quarter of school year

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - Blytheville public schools in Arkansas went from 97 students being absent last week to 11 or 12 this week.
Arkansas state law requires students to return to school within the first 10 days of the year.
That date was extended to Sept. 30 this year due to COVID-19.
Superintendent Bobby Ashley says by making phone calls, emails and knocking on doors, more students returned.
“They’re more than a number to me and to our school," said Ashley. “For every day that a student is not engaged, either virtually or face to face, that’s a day that they’re behind in their education.”
Ashley says some students say they were experiencing connection issues at home.
The Blytheville School District is working to track down the remaining students.
