Breakdown: October Hurricanes-why we can’t let our guard down

People along the east coast can attest that powerful storms can and do strike in October. Hurricane Sandy in 2012 is a prime example of a powerful October storm. Sandy impacted the East Coast north of Florida. Sandy ranks as the second-costliest hurricane to ever hit the U.S., totaling more than $68 billion. October memorable hurricanes that have hit the U.S. in the last century were Wilma in 2005, Hilda in 1994, and Hazel in 1954. Wilma had impacts on the struck the Yucatan Peninsula before causing damage on the southern part of Florida as a Category 3. Wilma had gusts over 100 mph and spawned ten tornadoes. Wilma set the record for lowest central pressure (882 mb, previously 888 mb) as well as fastest pressure drop (88 mb in 12 hours, previously 48 mb in 12 hours). Hilda made landfall in south-central Louisiana with 115 mph winds, and Hazel hit near the borders of the Carolinas with 140 mph winds and caused major wind damage.