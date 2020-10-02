Cardinals can’t close out Padres

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The St. Louis Cardinals try to close out their wild card series against the Padres Thursday night in San Diego.
Cards jumped out to a 4-nothing lead in the second on Former Redbird Kolten Wong’s 2-run homer.
But the Padres battle back on the Bat of Fernando Tatis, Jr.Tatis a 3-run bomb makes it 6-5 in the 6th.
He adds a 2-run bomb in the 7th to put SD 9-6.
San Diego goes on to win it 11-9.
Series tied 1-1. The final game is set for Friday night.
