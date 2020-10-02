Carvana hiring for 500 positions in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Carvana is hosting two hiring events to fill 500 open positions for its newest vehicle inspection center in West Memphis.
Those positions include entry-level inventory associates, automotive technicians, and autobody and paint technicians.
The hiring events will be held Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Eugene Woods Civic Center.
Those who are interested are encouraged to come by and learn about Carvana’s culture, open positions, and participate in on-site interviews with hiring managers.
Carvana says qualified candidates may even get same-day job offers on-site.
