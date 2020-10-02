901 FC plays final game of season Saturday vs Birmingham

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a long time since Memphis 901 FC was at the pitch at AutoZone Park. And Saturday, it’s likely the last time the Boys in Blue will play in Memphis this season.
Playoff hopes are dead for the second-year club. Regardless, Interim Head Coach Ben Pirmann is hoping for a strong finish against Birmingham Legion. A team at the top of the Group G standings. Memphis 901 FC has tied Legion in the last two friendlies. In both outings, Memphis held onto a lead until penalties led to draws.
“To take those from draws to three points is just a little bit extra mental fortitude and strength and togetherness," said Pirmann. "Which I think we’ve had over the past few days, but also execute a few things. Whether it’s playing in between the lines, a little bit more confidence, breaking the opponent down or moving our feet, making a block. Not fouling, whatever it might be little individual plays, also performing well within your group and within your lines and then putting it all together.”
The first touch is Saturday at 7 p.m. There’s a chance 901 FC will not reschedule the postponed game against NC FC, so this could be the last of 901 FC until next season.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.