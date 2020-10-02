Flu vaccines available at Shelby Co. Health Dept. clinics starting Monday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 2, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 3:25 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering flu vaccines at all six public health clinics starting Monday.

The vaccine will be available during the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at most locations.

It is available on a sliding fee scale based on income — many pay no upfront cost.

No appointment is necessary at any of the following clinics:

  • Cawthon Public Health Clinic
    • 1000 Haynes, 38114
  • Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday Only, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
    • 167 Washington St., 38017
  • Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
    • 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
  • Immunization Clinic
    • 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
  • Millington Public Health Clinic
    • 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
  • Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
    • 1287 Southland Mall, 38116
  • Sycamore View Public Health Clinic
    • 1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134

For more information, click here.

