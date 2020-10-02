Flu vaccines available at Shelby Co. Health Dept. clinics starting Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering flu vaccines at all six public health clinics starting Monday.
The vaccine will be available during the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at most locations.
It is available on a sliding fee scale based on income — many pay no upfront cost.
No appointment is necessary at any of the following clinics:
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic
- 1000 Haynes, 38114
- Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday Only, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
- 167 Washington St., 38017
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
- 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
- Immunization Clinic
- 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
- Millington Public Health Clinic
- 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
- 1287 Southland Mall, 38116
- Sycamore View Public Health Clinic
- 1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134
