Friday Football Fever: Week 7 match-ups and scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 7 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!
The Week 7 Edition takes to East Shelby County in Tennessee, and down into the Magnolia State for some magnificent Mid-South action.
Here’s a breakdown of Week 7 of Friday Football Fever:
- Bartlett vs Houston
- Final Score 38-20
- Arlington vs Brighton
- Final Score 42-16
- Tupelo vs Olive Branch
- Final Score 21-7
- Center Hill vs Columbus
- Final Score 24-22
- Lake Cormorant vs New Hope
- Final Score 40-21
- Horn Lake vs DeSoto Central
- Final Score 54-22
