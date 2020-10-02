Friday Football Fever: Week 7 match-ups and scores

Friday Football Fever: Week 7 match-ups and scores
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 2, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 10:49 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 7 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!

The Week 7 Edition takes to East Shelby County in Tennessee, and down into the Magnolia State for some magnificent Mid-South action.

Friday Football Fever: Week 7 match-ups and scores pt.2

Here’s a breakdown of Week 7 of Friday Football Fever:

  • Bartlett vs Houston
    • Final Score 38-20
  • Arlington vs Brighton
    • Final Score 42-16
  • Tupelo vs Olive Branch
    • Final Score 21-7
  • Center Hill vs Columbus
    • Final Score 24-22
  • Lake Cormorant vs New Hope
    • Final Score 40-21
  • Horn Lake vs DeSoto Central
    • Final Score 54-22
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 match-ups and scores pt. 3

Share your pictures and video from the games and you may see them on TV or our social media pages. Click below to upload, go to wmcactionnews5.com/mypics or click SEND YOUR PICS & VIDEO in our app menu.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.