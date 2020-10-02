Malco Theatres to offer private screening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theatres has announced it will be offering a new private screening program for small groups.
Malco Select will allow guests to choose a location, select a film from the current inventory and reserve an auditorium to have a private screening for up to 20 people.
The program’s initial rollout will be at Paradiso Cinema Grill & IMAX in Memphis, Collierville Cinema Grill & MXT in Collierville, Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX in Fayetteville, Arkansas and Grandview Cinema & IMAX in Madison, Mississippi.
The program will be expanding to more theatres over the next few weeks.
Malco Theatres President and COO David Tashie says food and beverage packages will also be added to the program in the coming weeks.
Reservations and purchases for Malco Select must be made in advance.
To reserve a private auditorium, click here or download the Malco app.
