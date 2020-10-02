MATA reports 4 more employees have tested positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four more Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The transit authority says it is closely monitoring the spread of the virus and is following guidelines set in place by the Centers for Disease Control.
The latest cases are four laborers who were confirmed to have the virus.
The company was notified of two cases on Monday, Sept. 28 and the other two on Friday, Oct. 2.
So far, MATA has had 18 total cases among employees.
MATA says disinfecting and deep cleaning procedures have already been completed.
The chart below outlines all cases confirmed within MATA:
