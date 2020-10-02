Mid-South business headlines: FedEx on the biggest challenge of delivering COVID-19 vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South.
We’ve learned that Memphis-based FedEx is helping with delivering COVID-19 vaccine once one is approved.
We spoke with John Klyce, a reporter with the Memphis Business Journal, who says the shipping giant is facing challenges when it comes to delivery.
“The biggest challenge in distributing the drug is going to be in the last mile of delivery. So, some of these vaccines... they have to be used five or six hours after they’re opened or they go bad,” said Klyce.
Klyce says a potential option is the use of drones.
FedEx has been collaborating with Wing Aviation LLC — a subsidiary of Alphabet — and Walgreens for over a year now to develop a drone aviation service.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.