Mid-South lawmakers react to president’s, first lady’s COVID-19 diagnoses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Donald Trump and the first lady have both tested positive for COVID-19. The news came early Friday morning via the president’s Twitter account saying he and the first lady will get through this together.
A White House official later reported the president is experiencing “mild symptoms” of the virus.
Vice President Mike Pence tested negative as did Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court who met with him Saturday. The Associated Press reports presidential hopeful Joe Biden has also tested negative after he and the president shared the debate stage Tuesday.
Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, appeared “backstage” at a conservative event in Atlanta, Georgia Friday morning because she was exposed to the president earlier this week. We have reached out to a spokesperson to ask for a statement and if she’s being tested.
Mid-South lawmakers are reacting to the news from the White House.
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi, tweeted Friday morning: “Like so many in MS and across the USA and world, I am praying for a swift recovery for @realdonaldtrump and @FLOTUS as they fight #COVID19. The American people stand strong with you. May God continue to bless you and everyone affected by the #coronavirus.”
Congressman Steve Cohen, D-Tennessee, also issued a statement after learning the news, hopeful the first couple has mild cases of the virus: “I hope that the President and First Lady have only mild cases from exposure and remain safe from this dreaded virus and that they can return to their family after the required quarantine.”
Tennessee Go. Bill Lee shared his prayers for recovery on Twitter.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also offered prayers for President Trump and First Lady Melania.
Reeves was at the White House Monday for a news conference about rapid COVID-19 testing. It’s not clear how close his contact was with the president.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the Trumps’ diagnoses are a “reminder of the serious threat of the virus.”
Congressman David Kustoff, R-Tennessee, said he and his wife are hoping for a speedy recovery.
