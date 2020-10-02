Munford man charged in Millington crash that killed two people

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Munford man is facing serious charges in connection with a deadly crash in Millington.
Millington Police, Fire and Rescue responded to the crash on Thursday night around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 51 and Wilkinsville Road.
Investigators say one of the two vehicles involved was engulfed in flames with the driver and passenger unable to exit the vehicle.
The driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Ethan Wells, was transported to Regional One Trauma Center.
Wells is currently being held at the Millington Jail.
He is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of a crash, motor vehicle theft, and two counts of vehicular homicide.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.