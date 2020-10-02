New health directive expected to loosen restriction on Shelby County restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potential new health department directive allegedly coming early next week is expected to alleviate restrictions on restaurants in Shelby County.
Every night around 10 o’clock, all restaurants must close their doors and send their customers home by 10:30.
That and other health department requirements will be changing in a health department directive early next week.
The anticipated directive from the Shelby County Health Department could lift capacity limitations and potentially allow restaurant hours to expand.
Right now, only six people from the same group are allowed to sit together at a table, that number could also grow.
“I think it’s going to help us,” Kyle Maness, General Manager of Babalu in Overton Square. “I know we have a lot of guests that are coming in and families that are one or two more than six. So being able to seat them all together will definitely benefit.”
Restaurants in Shelby County currently are required to have all guests out by 10:30 p.m.
The general manager of the local Babalu tacos and tapas restaurant in Mid-Town says allowing restaurants to stay open later will help create more business and they desperately need it.
“Being in Midtown and a casual place for people to have fun and drink, they want to stay a little but later,” Maness said. “That will definitely help us in the long run.”
“For them to have a couple hours extra of operation each week, means a lot,” Ernie Mellor, President Memphis Restaurant Association said.
Ernie Mellor, President of the Memphis Restaurant Association, says they’ve been asking for the health department to loosen restrictions on restaurants for several weeks.
“Letting them know that we need some help and it’s only them that can give us the help at this point,” Mellor said.
Mellor says many restaurants are still struggling and barely making ends meet.
He hopes this new directive paired with continued low COVID-19 case numbers will give Memphians more confidence to spend their money safely.
“We need y’all to have confidence and get out and enjoy a great meal somewhere,” Mellor said.
“We still adhere to our enhanced safety and sanitation protocols and will continue to do so,” Maness said.
One thing that will not be changing in the potential new health department directive is mask wearing. Every server will still be required to wear one at all times.
The directive could also potentially lower the distance limit at sporting events, allowing more fans to attend high school football games as well as Tiger football games.
