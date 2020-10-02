Shelby County awarded $4.1M in funding to address in-home lead hazards

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Government has been awarded $4.1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address lead hazards in homes and other home improvements.
The Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant will help the county address lead hazards in nearly 200 Shelby County housing units and make healthy home improvements in 150 units over the next three years.
The Shelby County Health Department will also provide lead screening, testing and education.
The Shelby County Department of Housing has assessed more than 2,000 units for lead-based paint hazards and reduced the risk of exposure to thousands of families within the last 26 years.
“Even with the long tenure of the Shelby County lead hazard reduction program, the need in Shelby County is still high. This initiative supports our commitment to improve the quality and condition of housing for working families in Shelby County," said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
