Shelby County commissioner recovers from coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright says he’s recovered from COVID-19.
Wright explained his bout with the virus in a news release Friday, saying he experienced very minor symptoms during his illness and isolation period.
The commissioner was being treated for an ear infection last month when he says he experienced other mild symptoms similar to sinus congestion, but out of an abundance of caution he was tested for coronavirus. The test came back positive a few days later.
Wright says a Shelby County Health Department contact tracer reached out after his positive test.
His wife later tested negative for the virus.
“I do not know how I contracted the virus," said Wright. “On the rare occasions that I have visited public spaces, I have worn a surgical mask, have practiced social distancing and have regularly washed and sanitized my hands. Unfortunately, we are fighting a virus that continues to spread despite these protective measures.”
Wright says these and other practices may have helped him avoid more serious complications of the virus. He encourages Shelby County citizens to take every precaution to help guard those who are most at risk.
“We have learned this virus is extremely contagious and unpredictable,” said Wright. “My hope is that researchers, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals and policy makers will continue to speed toward the production and distribution of effective treatments and a vaccine.”
