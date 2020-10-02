St. George’s new head of school becomes school’s first Black leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. George’s Independent School has named a new head of school.
Timothy Gibson is now the first African American to lead the school.
Gibson was named interim head of school last October but has since led the school through the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has been with the private school for 12 years. Before joining St. George’s in 2009, Gibson served eight years in admissions at Rhodes College.
Gibson was chosen out of a candidate pool of 25 people.
