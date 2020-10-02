A sunny end to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sunshine the rest of the day. It will be a little cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be around 70 or so Saturday with a partly cloudy sky. Expect in more clouds Saturday night with a few showers. A few showers are still possible Sunday morning as another front moves into the area, but chances are low. Some areas will remain dry. Highs Sunday will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be a little cooler to start the week but quickly warm close to 80 by Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. It looks sunny and dry all week long.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
