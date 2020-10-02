Temperatures running below average for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. We will have sunshine today, but a north wind will keep cooler air in place. High temperatures will reach into the upper 60s, which is about 10 degrees below average. Low temperatures will once again drop into the 40s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 68. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 46. Winds north 5 mph.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the lower 70s on Saturday with winds out of the south. It will be partly cloudy and dry in the afternoon. Light rain will move in overnight with a cold front, so showers will be possible early Sunday morning. Isolated showers will linger into the afternoon, but rain will end by 3 pm. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: We will have a nice stretch of weather with no rain expected next week. High temperatures will stay in the upper 60s Monday, with low temperatures in the 40s. High temperatures will climb into the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon and will jump into the lower 80s Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.