U of M Herff College of Engineering awarded $1M grant to set up Mid-South Advanced Automation and Robotics Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis Herff College of Engineering has been awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to establish the Mid-South Advanced Automation and Robotics Center (AARC).
The AARC will act as a training center, focusing on jobs that are increasingly becoming automated in Memphis. It will serve as a resource for the Mid-South to cultivate high-paying jobs for citizens and help with re-training to ensure opportunities for all.
Local veterans, those looking for new opportunities and students from the U of M, Southwest Tennessee Community College (STCC) and other partner institutions will be provided with certificate-based training.
The center will extend the training opportunities through collaborative partners like STCC, the Greater Memphis Chamber and the Greater Memphis Alliance for a Competitive Workforce.
Support will be provided to ensure low or no cost to the trainees for those who qualify.
The AARC will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure viable training solutions for the next several years.
Through this project, the U of M establishes itself as a leader in robotics and workforce development training and research, and helps ensure Memphis is prepared to meet the rising challenges of automation in a way that ensures the continued growth of opportunities for everyone in the city.
