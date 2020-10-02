Uncertainty looms after President Trump contracts COVID-19 before election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes just days after he and former Vice President Joe Biden took the stage for the first presidential debate.
Now, many are left wondering what this means for the remainder of the campaign trail.
As far as campaigning, WMC Political Analyst Mike Nelson says President Trump will have to quarantine which will likely affect campaigning for the next few weeks --and possibly, even future debates.
The next debate is Oct. 15 in Miami and Nelson says that’s technically the two-week quarantine window, so it’s possible the President could be healthy and available to participate.
However -- as we know, the virus affects everyone differently.
“We don’t know how this coronavirus will affect President Trump. Some people can have it and it’s a mild case. He is 74 years old, he is overweight... he’s in sort of two at-risk categories,” said Nelson. “We’ll know more obviously over the next several days.”
Nelson also says he doesn’t believe the President’s diagnosis will affect the way people vote, as many have already decided.
News of the first couple contracting the coronavirus sent stock market futures tumbling.
Dow futures fell more than 400 points Thursday morning.
