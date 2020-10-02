Voter registration drive brings awareness to domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders are coming together to share the importance of voting, and the role it could play in reducing domestic violence.
As the voter registration deadline approaches on Monday, community activists and members of the The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators are urging residents to make sure there vote is counted.
They want voters to keep in mind local candidates working to address the causes of domestic violence and finding solutions.
Domestic violence awareness activist Karen Collier shared how her own experiences have pushed her to help make a change for others.
“I came back to Memphis and got into a relationship with a person who was on drugs. And I tried to get out of the relationship. I got a one year order of protection, I got a five year order of protection,” said Collier. “He broke into my house and he tried to kill me. I shot him and from there Representative Hardaway and I started to try to change these laws.”
One thing activists say they are looking for from potential local leaders is funding for emergency housing.
