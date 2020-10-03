Another weak cold front on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a few clouds through sunset. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out after midnight. Winds will be light.
SUNDAY: A stray shower is possible early Sunday morning as another cold front moves through the area, but chances are low. Many areas will remain dry. Expect clouds early but some sun will break through at times, especially late in the day. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. It will clear out Sunday night with lows in the 40s.
THIS WEEK: It will remain cool and dry early week with highs in the 60s and 70s Monday but quickly warm into the upper 70s Tuesday and low 80s by Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. It looks mostly sunny and dry all week long.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
