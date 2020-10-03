Family, friends hold vigil for woman found shot to death on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday, family and friends mourned the loss of a woman who was shot and killed in Memphis this week as they search for answers.
Emotional loved ones gathered at the scene on Lamar Avenue where the shooting happened.
Those who gathered to mourn Tammy Hawthorne, and release balloons in her honor, say she was a good person who was staying at a room at the nearby Inland Suites.
Surveillance video from a used car dealership on Lamar shows a woman who family identified as Hawthorne walking down the street at 3 a.m.
As she walks, a car pulls beside her for several moments before pulling in front of her and cutting her off. Family members say they believe someone from that car shot Hawthorne.
The surveillance video shows Hawthorne running across Lamar before stumbling back into the street and collapsing for a moment.
According to Memphis Police, Hawthorne is 232nd homicide this year -- extending the record number of homicides broken this year in Memphis.
The previous record of 228 homicides was set in 2016.
Police say no one has been arrested in connection with Hawthorne’s death.
Family members were too emotional to talk on camera, but they begged for anyone with information regarding Hawthorne’s murder to call police.
You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
