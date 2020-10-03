Mainly dry today but there could be a few showers Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An approaching cold front will bring more clouds today and a few showers tomorrow.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH along with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower after midnight with a light southeast wind and lows in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers early in the day, highs near 70, and lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 each day and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s each night.
