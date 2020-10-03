Memphis Tigers football player Brady White is a Campbell Trophy semifinalist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When Memphis plays at Southern Methodist University Saturday, the Tigers will have one of the smartest players on the field.
Brady White is a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.
White now has an opportunity to receive up to almost $45,000 dollars in post-graduate scholarships.
Past Winners include Peyton Manning and Tim Tebow.
The Tigers vs SMU game will air at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN-2.
