New date for Titans vs Steelers game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We won’t be seeing the Titans and Steelers play their NFL matchup, at least until the end of the month.
The NFL now says the game between Tennessee and Pittsburgh is rescheduled to Oct. 25 in Nashville.
The contest was originally scheduled for this weekend, but positive COVID-19 results on the Titans caused the game to be put on hold for next week. However, more positive test results have pushed it back even further.
The domino effect is causing the Steelers to move their game with the Ravens from week 7 to week 8.
There’s also doubt surrounding the Titans' week 5 game against Buffalo.
The NFL is sending investigators to Nashville to probe the issue before making further determinations.
